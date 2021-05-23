Sensory garden for children with special needs dedicated to UNC Charlotte student who died in 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On the campus of UNC Charlotte, there is now a special place that blooms from tragedy.
On Saturday, UNC Charlotte opened a new garden to honor one of its students who died in an accident.
Polly Rogers, a 20-year-old sophomore at the university studying special education, died when she fell out of a party bus in 2018.
Rogers’ sorority and family members built the sensory garden as a therapeutic environment for children with special needs.
“Polly was devoted to those who needed someone to perhaps intercede in their life on their behalf both some individuals and also her life ahead that she had planned for herself as a special education teacher,” Polly’s father said.
