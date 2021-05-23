Phoebe partners with community to host mobile vaccine clinic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Phoebe Health teamed up with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., to bring its mobile wellness clinics to the community.
Residents lined up early to get their free Pfizer vaccine shot in the parking lot of Bethel AME Church.
No appointments were needed in order to get the vaccine.
Yolanda Fields, a member of Delta Sigma Theta, says she believes getting vaccinated will help things get back to normal
“For me, vaccination gave me some safety. Something to fall back on. I know that being vaccinated is not truly, going to stop COVID. I know that I still need to wear my mask. I know that I still need to social distance, but it will help. I’ve seen many people that I knew die from Covid. It was very important that I was vaccinated, all my children are vaccinated. My entire family is vaccinated,” Fields said.
The sorority also gave out $20 gift cards to the first 50 people who showed up.
