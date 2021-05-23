Hurricanes End Season as National Runner-Up

Earlier in the day, Chase McLain won his match for GSW by three strokes over Austin Gean and Jack Tharrington had a spectacular round for the Hurricanes, defeating Santiago De La Fuente by nine strokes. McLain never trailed in his match. He took the lead against Gean on the second hole and never looked back, stretching the margin to three strokes on the 16th hole. De La Fuente stumbled with a bogey on the first hole and that was all Tharrington needed as he never relinquished the lead. Tharrington poured it on after the turn as he opened up a six-shot lead on the 11th and eventually led by as many as 10 strokes after the 16th.