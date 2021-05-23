ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The near term will remain sunny and dry for most South Georgia, but that only means that the hot temperatures have plenty of time to grow even hotter. Temperatures heading into the start of this new work week will only be in the middle to upper 90′s under those sunny skies. However, Wednesday into Friday seem like the best days that could present South Georgia will near record or record-breaking highs in the triple digits. As our dominate pattern that features high pressure pushes toward the southwest into the Gulf of Mexico, the next weekend seems to get a little “cooler” as temperatures drop down closer the middle 90′s. We will be mostly dry during this period, but a shortwave trough will try digging into the area to allow for a small chance for showers. Better details as these days approach sooner.