Cordele police searching for suspect after armed robbery

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department is investigating after a man robbed a business, according to the department.
It happened at Big Boss Lotto on Saturday around 10:50 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
Investigators said they are following leads and no further details will be provided at the time.
This is an active investigation.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or the non-emergency 911 at (229) 276-2690.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.