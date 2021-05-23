Blazers No. 8-Seed in NCAA Division II National Championship; Face Top-Seeded Augustana (S.D.) Thursday

The Blazers and Vikings have met four times in the national championship round as Augustana went 2-1 in 1993 in its runner-up finish, while VSU won in 2012 in the Blazers’ national championship season. The winner of the game on Thursday will face the winner of the 4/5 matchup between No. 2-ranked North Georgia and No. 24 Biola (Calif.) on Friday at 1 p.m. ET. The losers will play in an elimination game on Friday, May 28 at 6 p.m. ET.