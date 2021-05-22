Georgia Southern men’s soccer joining Mid-American Conference

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern University men’s soccer program will join the Mid-American Conference in the 2021-22 academic year.
The conference made the announcement Friday that the Eagles and Georgia State University will become affiliate members in men’s soccer.
“I am pleased to welcome Georgia Southern University and Georgia State University as affiliate members in men’s soccer,” said MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon A. Steinbrecher. “Through the efforts of outstanding coaches and student-athletes, we have developed high expectations in the sport. I look forward to our newest members building upon and adding to the history and strength of the league.”
The MAC will now have seven programs competing in men’s soccer: Georgia Southern, Georgia State, West Virginia, Akron, Bowling Green, Northern Illinois, and Western Michigan.
“We are always striving for what’s best for all 17 of our sports and making the move to the MAC for men’s soccer helps us meet our goal to compete on a national level,” Georgia Southern Director of Athletics Jared Benko said. “We are honored to be a part of such a great conference and I want to thank Commissioner Steinbrecher and the MAC officials for extending the affiliate invitation. This move will only strengthen our program and assist in reaching our program goals.”
