ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We are holding on to the hot temperatures in South Georgia as highs begin their climb toward the upper 90′s and 100′s. First, we start out in the middle 90′s for Saturday afternoon, but as we head overnight we feel the temperatures only get down into the 60′s with very muggy conditions. Drifting toward Sunday, temperatures begin their approach toward the upper 90′s and some of the area could get very close to making it to the triple digits. The real danger comes in on Monday when the entire week features triple digits, so far. Yes, you heard that right.. the triple digits are coming. This will have many of us running the AC’s on highs and having the fans going at full blast this next week. This will be a great reminder to limit time outdoors if at all possible and try to stay hydrated. Will there be any kind of rainfall or winds to cool us down? Well, the simple answer is no. A ridging pattern that supports high pressure from the higher levels in the atmosphere will remain in place leading to these dry/ less windy conditions right over the southeastern United States. Small signs for rainfall by next Friday as our pattern tries to break apart slightly.