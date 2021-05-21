Vacant Albany house catches fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officials of the Albany Fire Department (AFD) are not sure what started a fire that burned a house at 820 Cordele Road.
AFD Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose said there were flames coming through the roof, and the roof collapsed. He said the house still has hot spots and they will be here for a while.
After doing a quick interior sweep for search and rescue they found out the house was vacant. He said this is a defensive fire and they’ve been at this house since 5:00 a.m.
Ambrose said at this time he’s not sure what caused the fire but it’s under investigation.
Dougherty County Police said you can still drive through Cordele road, you’ll just have to maneuver through the median until AFD is finished dealing with the fire.
