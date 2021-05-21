Tifton native nominated for Medal of Honor

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WALB) – Retired Col. Ralph Puckett, 94, a native of Tifton, Ga., and a Ranger icon and legend across the Army, has been nominated for a Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions at Hill 205 during the Korean War.
President Biden called Puckett to deliver the good news.
After graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1949, Puckett was sent to Japan and answered a vague call for volunteers to support the war effort in Korea.
On Friday, Governor Brian Kemp Tweeted:
1st Lt. Puckett has lived his life dedicated to placing his country and fellow soldiers before himself. I’m thankful for his steadfast service to our nation, and I congratulate him for receiving the Medal of Honor— the highest award for military service
After repeated attacks by vastly superior forces, Puckett’s position was overwhelmed by the Chinese Army in Korea, the Rangers carried a critically-injured Puckett to safety as the Chinese forces attempted to capture him. The Rangers suffered over 80 percent casualties at Hill 205. Of the 51 men that captured the hill, 10 were killed or missing and 31 were wounded.
Puckett retired from the Army in 1971 after 21 years. He became the Honorary Colonel of the 75th Ranger Regiment during January 1996, serving in that role for 12 years. His awards include two Distinguished Service Crosses, two Silver Stars, two Bronze Star Medals with V device, and five Purple Hearts. He was an inaugural inductee into the Ranger Hall of Fame in 1992. He received the Doughboy Award in 2007 and was an inaugural inductee in the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame in 2013.
