Tifton native nominated for Medal of Honor

Puckett retired from the Army in 1971 after 21 years. He became the Honorary Colonel of the 75th Ranger Regiment during January 1996, serving in that role for 12 years. His awards include two Distinguished Service Crosses, two Silver Stars, two Bronze Star Medals with V device, and five Purple Hearts. He was an inaugural inductee into the Ranger Hall of Fame in 1992. He received the Doughboy Award in 2007 and was an inaugural inductee in the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame in 2013.