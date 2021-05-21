Sylvester leaders want to make city more golf car friendly

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -Sylvester City leaders are looking to make it easier for golf cart users to drive through the city.
City leaders are working on updating ordinances and a pathway plan to make it easier for golf carts to get across Highway 82, also known as Franklin Street.
City Manager Autron Hayes said they are seeking permission from the state to allow golf carts to cross state roads, like Franklin Street.
This is part of their plan to make the City of Sylvester a golf cart-friendly city.
City leaders want to remind drivers that golf carts are only allowed on city streets and not state routes.
Also, no off-road vehicles or ATVs are allowed on city roads.
He says right now drivers can continue to operate their golf carts as normal.
