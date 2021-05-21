Suspect shot when APD returns fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect who shot a gun at Albany police officers was himself shot, and taken to the hospital with multiple bullet wounds just after midnight Thursday night, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
APD called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to examine this officer-involved shooting that happened in the 400 block West Mercer Avenue on Friday, May 21, 2021.
The preliminary information revealed APD Officers were dispatched to the Mercer location for an aggravated assault around 12:11 a.m. The victim had been shot in the head and was being transported to the hospital by EMS.
While investigating the incident, officers encountered the armed suspect in the Mercer Oak Apartment Complex parking lot. Officers gave several commands for the suspect to drop the weapon. He did not comply and fired on officers.
Officers returned fire and the suspect was struck multiple times. EMS transported the man to the hospital.
All officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.
Now that the investigation has been turned over to the GBI, all further procedures will follow GBI protocol, APD said.
