Phoebe Putney transitions COVID-19 vaccines to clinics

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has demobilized its mass vaccination sites and transitioned COVID-19 vaccination efforts to more than a dozen clinics throughout southwest Georgia.
The last shots at mass sites in Albany, Americus, and Sylvester were administered this week. These clinics include its urgent care centers.
“Phoebe was among the first health systems in the state to stand up multiple sites designed to quickly and efficiently vaccinate large numbers of people, and we had outstanding success,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO.
“We have administered around 57,000 total vaccinations, including 55,000 at our three main sites. Hundreds of people inside and outside the Phoebe Family dedicated their time and talent to plan, organize and operationalize this mammoth undertaking that has protected thousands of southwest Georgians against the virus,” Steiner added.
Phoebe is able to close the mass sites because vaccines are readily available at Phoebe and non-Phoebe sites throughout the region. Phoebe is providing vaccines at all its primary care clinics, urgent care clinics, community care clinic, mobile wellness clinics, and cancer center.
“The mass sites were most appropriate when we needed to vaccinate a lot of people at once. Now, we’re taking the vaccines into the community. Our primary care physicians can focus on getting their patients vaccinated, and our mobile clinics are making it easy for many unvaccinated people to access the vaccines,” Steiner said.
Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 12 through 17-year-olds. Right now, Phoebe is providing vaccinations to that age group at the Community Care Clinic adjacent to its main emergency center and will begin offering adolescent vaccinations next week at Phoebe Primary Care of Americus and Phoebe Worth Family Medicine in Sylvester.
“We’re planning some large vaccination events utilizing our mobile clinics to target those adolescents. We’re also reaching out to schools and partnering with some area pediatricians to ensure parents can get their kids vaccinated,” said Dianna Grant, MD, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Medical Officer. “It’s important for all eligible southwest Georgians to be vaccinated, so we can put an end to the pandemic in our area.”
Phoebe is grateful for assistance from the City of Albany, Dougherty County, Dougherty County EMS, and Department of Public Health in operating the Albany mass vaccination site. Organizations that have provided staffing resources in Americus include the Americus Police Department, Americus Fire Department, Citizens Corps, Georgia Southwestern State University, Goldstar EMS, South Georgia Technical College, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, and American Legion Post 558.
Updated information about COVID-19 vaccines is available at www.phoebehealth.com. Vaccination appointments at Phoebe clinics can be scheduled by calling 229-12-MYMD(6963). Any group interested in scheduling a visit from one of Phoebe’s mobile wellness clinics should contact Phoebe Vice President of Operations Will Peterson at 229-347-6289 or wpeterson@phoebehealth.com.
Below is a list of Phoebe locations where COVID-19 vaccinations are available. Again, currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone under age 18. No COVID-19 vaccines have been approved yet for children under age 12.
Pfizer Locations
Phoebe Community Care Clinic 417 W. 4th Ave. Albany
Phoebe Primary Care of Americus (beginning May 28) 122 Hwy. 280 West Building 3, Suite A ,Americus
Phoebe Worth Family Medicine (beginning May 27) 1014 W. Franklin St., Sylvester
Moderna Locations
Phoebe Urgent Care at Northwest 2336 Dawson Rd. Albany
Phoebe Urgent Care of East Albany 2410 Sylvester Rd. Albany
Phoebe Primary Care at Meredyth 2709 Meredyth Dr. Suite 330, Albany
Phoebe Primary Care at Northwest, 2336 Dawson Rd., Albany
Phoebe Primary Care of Albany, 901 N. Madison St., Albany
Phoebe Primary Care at Laurel Place 1390 U.S. Hwy. 19 North, Leesburg
Phoebe Primary Care of Americus, 122 Hwy. 280 West, Building 3, Suite A, Americus
Phoebe Primary Care & Sports Medicine of Americus, 922 Jefferson St. Suite B, Americus
Phoebe Primary Care of Buena Vista, 1009 GA Hwy. 41 North, Buena Vista
Phoebe Worth Family Medicine, 1014 W. Franklin St., Sylvester
Phoebe Primary Care of Camilla 725 U.S. Hwy. 19 South Camilla
Phoebe Cancer Center (for oncology patients only) 427 W. 3rd Ave., Albany
