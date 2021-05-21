Pelham Police Dept. receives hard-earned state certification

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Pelham Police Department is now a more transparent and potentially safe agency.
On Thursday, the department was certified by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. Only about 150 out of more than 600 law enforcement agencies are state-certified.
Jennifer Williams lives just outside Pelham and said she is happy the Pelham Police Department met the state-approved standards.
“I think it’s a great thing, as a person of the community it makes me feel safe and have more trust in the department itself,” said Williams.
State Coordinator Charles ‘Chuck’ Groover said it’s a huge accomplishment because it holds the department to a higher standard.
“Would you send your children to a hospital that doesn’t meet certain standards for healthcare? The answer should be no,” said Groover.
There is also a higher level of accountability to keep officers on the right track and it protects the department from unwarranted complaints.
“It protects the city, it protects the officers from frivolous lawsuits,” said Groover.
It’s been a process and has taken the department about three years to gain the certification, but Williams said she believes it was a needed step.
“I think it means they’ve taken the extra step to make the citizens have trust in the department, that maybe a lot of other communities may be lacking at this day and time,” said Williams.
Pelham now joins nearby Southwest Georgia cities, Albany, Thomasville and Moultrie, with its certification.
The state encourages all law enforcement agencies to become certified but it is a voluntary process. If a police department would like to do so, they can contact Chuck Groover at (770) 378-9908.
