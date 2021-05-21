Near to record heat next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Staying dry as temperatures rise through the weekend into next week. Summer-like heat peaks with near to record breaking highs in the mid-upper 90s low 100s. That’s about 5-10 degrees above the average high 89°. Expect a long hot and dry stretch the next 7 days.
High pressure dominates with no relief from the heat. Looks like the next chance of rain moves in Memorial Day weekend. This would make it two weeks without measurable rainfall.
Ahead of the June 1st start to hurricane season, there are two areas of interests in the tropics. Invest 90-L, an area of showers and thunderstorms northeast of Bermuda has a 90% chance of tropical development. Eventually the low will move northeast with no threat to land.
The second area of low pressure is in the western Gulf of Mexico. Although it remains disorganized, development is possible prior to moving inland with heavy rain over portions of Texas and Louisiana.
