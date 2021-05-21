Lee Co. deputies looking for missing child

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child, according to the agency.
Lillian Rayne Oliver, a.k.a. “Lilly”, 10, was last seen Friday around 4:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Cromer Road. She was also last seen wearing jeans with a hole in the knee.
She has blue eyes with eyeglasses and blonde hair. She also has short bangs and freckles. She is 5′ tall and weighs around 95 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim Unit at (229) 759-6012.
