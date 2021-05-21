King Randall wants to teach students to live off the land with 40-acre purchase

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The “X” for Boys founder, King Randall, just made a 40-acre land purchase in Albany.
The land is located at the intersection of Barnabe Drive and Lily Pond Road in Albany and will be used to better the lives of people in The “X” for Boys youth program.
Randall, 21, said he comes from a family that taught him to live off the land. Now, he wants to pass those skills on.
“That’s something our grandfathers used to know how to do, eat from the land. That’s something I grew up doing. Anytime we wanted to get something to eat, we went outside and picked it and mom cooked it. I think that’s extremely important. That way, we’re not worried necessarily about if grocery stores have food or etcetera, or if something happens. We have food stored, we have food that we’re growing, and we’re able to feed each other. I believe in the village,” said Randall.
Randall said food insecurity is a real problem in the area so they’ll be creating a fresh food market with produce grown on the land.
“We sent some soil samples in and the land is very good for growing food,” said Randall.
Youth enrolled in the “X” for Boys summer program won’t just become farmers, they’ll also be electricians, plumbers and construction workers.
“The “X” For Boys summer camp Homes for Heroes project. We’re building these two houses for two homeless veterans to be able to live in these houses. Plus it will give the boys experience with HVAC, plumbing, roofing etc. Plus, what teenager do you know can say he’s built a house before?” said Randall.
Wilderness training, where the boys learn hunting and fishing, is another way Randall will use the land to teach the youth self-sufficiency.
Randall has been featured on several national outlets including CNN, Fox and the Kelly Clarkson Show.
“People are being inspired and I am glad that we are inspiring people all across the country of all races and colors. It’s beautiful. I believe if we all could do something positive at any moment, I believe our communities would be a better place,” said Randall.
Randall said there is also a documentary in the making this summer for those who want more insight into the “X” for Boys program.
