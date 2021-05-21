Have loosened COVID-19 restrictions affected child care?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Businesses across south Georgia are readjusting to loosened COVID-19 restrictions.
But with many children still unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, child care centers may have to be more cautious.
Mask wearing, repeated handwashing and temperature checks were some of the protective measures taken by I Am Legacy Learning Experience in Albany when they first opened. Those measures are still in place.
Courtney Goodrow has a child at I Am Legacy and said that parents still have to drop children off in the lobby and she’s used to it.
“For me, as a parent, nothing has really changed, it’s just becoming the new normal,” said Goodrow.
Goodrow also said there has always been some level of stress when taking her child outside their home.
“I have a special needs child, so the stress of going out in public is the same whether it’s going out during the pandemic or not. The only thing is, there’s more to check off the list. Did I make sure they have their mask? Did I tell my child where we are going? Did I prompt him enough?” explained Goodrow.
Evangela Childs, the owner of the center, said they are expecting to implement some changes in light of the loosened restrictions with the upcoming summer program.
“In regard to who we can and cannot allow on the campus, which is gratefully for the summertime, that means we can invite fun people for the children for the summer program. But, we are trying to keep as many people as possible to a minimum,” said Childs.
And while some kids were approved to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this month, those under 12 cannot.
“I am kind of looking forward to herd immunity. But if it comes to that point, it’s up to the parents,” said Childs.
Parents like Goodrow.
“I’m looking forward to my children not having to wear masks,” said Goodrow.
