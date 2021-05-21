Dougherty Co. moves to ‘mask option’ for county buildings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines regarding masks, Dougherty County notified employees on Friday that the county would be moving to a “Mask Optional” vs. “Mask Required” notice for all county buildings and facilities immediately.
Those fully vaccinated will have the option of wearing a mask. Unvaccinated visitors must wear a mask.
County employees will continue to be strongly encouraged to wear masks in county buildings when possible.
Due to the standing order by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the State of Georgia, the Mask Optional policy will not apply to the county-owned Judicial Building and until further notice, all county employees and patrons will still be required to wear masks when entering the building.
