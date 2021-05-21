D.A.: Death penalty sought in Tifton death of 9-year-old Ally Johnson

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office filed a State’s Notice of Intention to Seek the Death Penalty in the death of Alazia “Ally” Johnson, according to a press release from the D.A.’s office.
The 9-year-old was found stabbed to death at Peterson Apartments on Oct. 6 of last year.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Semaj Moss in connection to Ally’s death on Oct. 10.
The release says a Tift County grand jury indicted Moss Wednesday on one count of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, and one count each of aggravated child molestation, aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a knife in the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property in the death of Alazia Johnson in Tifton in October of 2020.
“A Grand Jury indictment is merely an accusation, and Mr. Moss is presumed innocent of all charges until and unless he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt at trial,” said Bryce Johnson, the district attorney for the Tifton Judicial Circuit.
An arraignment date will be set by the court.
