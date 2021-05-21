Arlington swears in new police chief, residents want unity and youth outreach

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) -Arlington welcomed Jennifer Fairbanks as their new Chief of Police and some residents already know what they want her to tackle first.
They told us taking out division, bringing the community together, and helping keep young people away from crime are some of the main items they want their new Chief to help with.
Some City of Arlington residents told concerns to WALB’s Bobby Poitevint during Chief Fairbanks swearing-in ceremony Friday afternoon.
“The drug problem among our young people. My understanding is it’s a problem, I think it’s a problem everywhere. I don’t know if we’re unique to any other city,” one resident added.
“Get some of our young folks, talk to them and let them know right from wrong,” said one woman.
“Crime is pretty low but still there are people who believe in violence. If she could just tell people, teach people, let them know that love will accomplish more than violence will,” said another woman.
“Young people that are doing things that aren’t becoming, and we want to try and educate them more. Try to get them to understand there’s more to just walking around wearing your pants hanging down” said another man.
Now, we took those thoughts to Police Chief Jennifer Fairbanks just after her meet-and-greet and swearing-in ceremony.
She told us she wants to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.
Chief Fairbanks told us you won’t often catch her behind a desk because she wants to make her presence more visible in the City of Arlington.
She said she’s working to combat crime and kick-starting that in the classroom.
“I had an opportunity to go to Calhoun County Elementary School, maybe about two weekends ago, and I spoke with the fourth and fifth graders and I spoke very strongly in reference to bullying, gang activity, just being disciplined.”
She told us her first day on the job was April 14 and she’s working to build up more full-time officers and their patrol fleet.
Chief Fairbanks said she’s been in law enforcement for almost 16 years and was previously the assistant police chief in the City of Cuthbert.
