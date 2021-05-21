Albany man pleads guilty to child sex trafficking

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man pleaded guilty to federal child sex trafficking in a case involving a runaway teenage victim, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.
The release says Demetrius Hunter, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking of children before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell on Thursday.
Hunter faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least five years up to a lifetime of supervision.
Hunter’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 18.
On May 4, co-defendant Tamara “Coco” Taylor, 30, of Albany, pleaded guilty to one count of use of facilities in interstate and foreign commerce to transmit information about a minor.
Taylor faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000 and a term of supervised release of at least five years up to the possibility of a lifetime of supervision.
Taylor’s sentencing is scheduled for July 28.
“Demetrius Hunter and Tamara Taylor will spend well deserved time in federal prison for the cruelty, manipulation, and sexual abuse they inflicted on a runaway foster child in need. Our office will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served to predators who exploit and harm children,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “I am thankful to the FBI and local law enforcement for finding the victim and returning her to safety, as well as removing these child predators from our streets.”
“When most adults would have felt a responsibility to try to help a lost and helpless young child, Hunter and Taylor ruthlessly took advantage of her, selling her for sex,” said Chris Hacker, the special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “Now they will spend time in prison while their innocent victim begins to recover from the emotional scars they left her with.”
A press release from the district attorney’s office said on Oct. 5, 2016, Taylor came across the victim, a 15-year-old girl, at the Bridgeview Hotel in Macon.
The day before, the victim had run away from a group foster home and was at the hotel looking for her sister. The victim did not find her sister and had been abandoned by her ride, according to the release.
The release said the victim informed Taylor of her age and that she had run away from a group home. Taylor invited the victim to her room where Taylor introduced the victim to Hunter, who also knew her age and that she had run away.
Hunter told the victim that they were traveling the world and invited her to stay with them, but told her that she would have to make money. The victim said she did not understand at the time how she would be expected to make money.
After staying one night at the Bridgeview, the release said Hunter and Taylor took the victim to another hotel in Warner Robins. The victim’s profile was placed on Backpage, a website commonly used for online advertisements for commercial sex acts. The advertisements included photographs of the victim in underwear and included a cell phone number to call that was provided by Hunter and Taylor, the release states.
The release said Hunter explained the victim would have to do “tricks” to get money and forced the victim to perform sex acts on him. During her time with Hunter and Taylor, the victim relied on them for shelter and food.
The case was investigated by the FBI.
