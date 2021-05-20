Summer-like heat peaks next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some clouds but tons of sunshine, breezy and warm this afternoon. High pressure dominates with a rather benign weather pattern holding the next 7 days.
Still breezy with more sunshine and seasonal upper 80s low 90s tomorrow. This early taste of summer sends temperatures about 10° above average upper 90s low 100s next week. The record breaking heat comes with virtually no rain.
About 2 weeks ahead of the June 1st start to the 2021 Hurricane Season, there’s an area of low pressure in the central Atlantic with a 80-90% chance of development the next five days. It poses no threat to the U.S.
NOAA’s updated seasonal outlook is a 70% chance of an above average season of with 13-20 named storms of which 6-10 could become hurricanes , including 3-5 major hurricanes.
