Phoebe Putney expands with Lee Co. clinic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital broke ground on an urgent care clinic at Lee Crossings on US Highway 19 South, adjacent to Publix Supermarket and Chick-Fil-A.
“We are committed to providing comprehensive, compassionate and convenient care for people throughout southwest Georgia,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO. “We’re looking to take our services beyond the walls of our hospitals and into communities in the region, so people can easily access the care they need, when and where they need it.”
The clinic will be open on weekends and offer extended hours on weekdays to provide care for non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries.
The 3,500 square foot facility at Lee Crossings will include six exam rooms, as well as onsite x-ray and lab capabilities. Phoebe Physicians plans to hire an additional 10-12 employees to operate the clinic. In addition to more than 40 primary, specialty, and community care clinics, Phoebe Physicians operates two other urgent care clinics, Phoebe Urgent Care at Northwest and Phoebe Urgent Care of East Albany.
“We know it’s often difficult to get an immediate appointment with your primary care physician when you need to see a doctor right away. And we certainly don’t want people to spend extra time and money seeking care in the emergency room for an issue that isn’t a true emergency. That’s where our network of urgent care centers comes in, providing treatment that is appropriate, affordable and available,” said Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal, Phoebe Physicians chief executive officer.
The project is part of Phoebe Focus, the strategy to lead the health system into the future and ensure southwest Georgians are able to access the healthcare services they need, according to the hospital system.
Construction will begin immediately, with an expected completion date of early November.
