Man runs for mental health awareness

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man ran more than 400 miles this month to draw attention to something people tend to not want to talk about.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
Harold Allen, Jr. said his goal is to fight the stigma that lingers over mental health issues.
Allen said it’s something he and his family have faced before.
“A lot of family members that’s highly affected by it and I have too in my youthful years. Honk your horns when you see me, throw me a bottle of water, share my posts, but thank you all for all the love I get from my Southwest Georgia community,” Allen said.
Allen is accepting donations that will go to the Samaritan Counseling Center of Southwest Georgia.
The counseling center said they have a good relationship with him.
He raised nearly $2,000 in 2018 for them.
