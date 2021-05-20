Lee County Medical Center project continues

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Board of Commissioners said they welcome Phoebe’s new urgent care in the county and that it won’t have an impact on the Lee County Medical Center project progressing.
The hospital is expected to be built on the former Grand Island Golf Course, off of Ledo Road.
Lee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Billy Mathis said site work is still going on and architecture plans are done and have been approved by the state.
“I hope it’s still coming. I do think it’s a benefit. So, we can share with Phoebe and open our own center for our own people where we can go closely for our kids,” Mathis said.
County Commissioner Rick Muggridge said they are still searching for a healthcare partner.
Muggridge said they are looking at a few right now, but the problem is getting one to commit until a building stands or until construction moves forward.
The pandemic, Muggridge pointed out, did play a role in all of this.
Mathis said work on the project continued over the last year.
Muggridge said the county is now being more flexible on its requirements for the hospital in hopes of striking a deal with a partner.
