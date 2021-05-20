3 injured in Putney wreck

PUTNEY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people were injured in a wreck in Putney at the intersection of US-19 and Nelms Road Thursday evening, according to Lt. Steven Banks with the Dougherty County Police Department (DCP).
Banks said two vehicles were involved and that both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were all taken to the hospital. He said all three are expected to survive.
Banks said that the call came in around 5:30 p.m.
WALB News 10 is waiting to get more information on the accident and we will provide updates as details come in.
