3 injured in Putney wreck
Scene of the wreck at US-19 and Nelms Road in Putney on May 20, 2021. (Source: WALB)
By Krista Monk | May 20, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 6:42 PM

PUTNEY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people were injured in a wreck in Putney at the intersection of US-19 and Nelms Road Thursday evening, according to Lt. Steven Banks with the Dougherty County Police Department (DCP).

Banks said two vehicles were involved and that both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were all taken to the hospital. He said all three are expected to survive.

Scene of the wreck at US-19 and Nelms Road in Putney on May 20, 2021. (Source: WALB)

Banks said that the call came in around 5:30 p.m.

WALB News 10 is waiting to get more information on the accident and we will provide updates as details come in.

