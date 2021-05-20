Family, police need help finding missing Fitzgerald mother

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) -A Fitzgerald mother is crying out for help and answers after her daughter, Keora Lawson has been missing for most of May.
Fitzgerald Police are concerned and believe something isn’t right about her disappearance.
“KeKe, if you can hear this baby, you know I love you. We all love you and I miss you and your son loves you more than anything and needs you” said Shaneta Lawson, her mother.
Keora Lawson, a 22-year-old mother, has been missing for weeks now.
She leaves behind a one-year-old baby and family members who love her.
Over the weekend, they filed a missing person report at the Fitzgerald Police Department.
Where she is now and the fact that she hasn’t contacted family in weeks is worrying investigators and family members. They believe she could possibly be in some kind of danger.
“Even when she’s wandering, she always check-in,” Lawson said.
Investigators told us they’re not speculating on what could have happened.
“To be honest I’m thinking a lot of things,” said Lawson.
Her younger sister and only sibling, Keasia Coney, described her sister as “the most caring, loving sweetest person.”
This is what we know about Keora and her disappearance according to investigators and family.
According to investigators and family said she is 5′4 and about 140lbs. She has two tattoos on both legs, her name on her left leg and “Mike Mike” tattooed on her right leg.
Police said her last known contact was in person with a friend on May 1 in Fitzgerald.
Investigators told us they have talked to that person and others but they’re coming up empty-handed with any answers however police said they do have a person of interest in the case but they can’t find them right now.
They’ve been in contact with other agencies, hospitals, motels, hotels, people Keora knew, and places she’d hang out at but again nothing as of now.
Also, police told us Keora didn’t have a cell phone nor access to any credit or debit cards.
Police don’t think she’s in the Fitzgerald area but possibly surrounding areas like Douglas.
If you have any information about Keora you’re urged to contact Fitzgerald Police at (229) 426-5000.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.