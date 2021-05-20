BPS investigating ATM theft attempt

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) is looking for information after three men tried to steal an ATM, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Police said, just after 5 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were called to Regions Bank in downtown Bainbridge in reference to someone attempting to steal a stand-alone ATM.
When the officers arrived, they said they noticed a white Ford pick-up truck with its engine running and passenger door open, parked near the machine. Ropes and chains connected the truck to the ATM, and a crowbar was laying on the ground.
Chief Investigator Mark Esquivel arrived on the scene and determined that the truck’s ignition had been tampered with, indicating that the vehicle most likely was stolen.
Police said camera footage from the bank showed three men in and around the truck and ATM at the time of the incident.
This is an active case.
