ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Are you prepared for the heat next week?
Temperatures above 95 degrees are expected in Southwest Georgia. These temperatures are when your air conditioning system has to work even harder to cool your home.
SafeAire Director of Residential Services Matt Lane said keeping your blinds closed and minimizing the traffic in and out of your home can help keep your AC system from going out.
Lane said most AC units are designed and capable of keeping a home at 75 degrees when it’s 95 degrees outside. Once it passes 95 degrees, the system must work a lot harder.
Some ways to help the system cool, Lane pointed out, is by being mindful of using your dryer and other heat-producing appliances.
“The stove or the oven, when you’re just producing more heat in the home and the system’s already struggling to keep that heat out of the home,” said Lane.
Some things to do before temperatures go above 90 degrees are cleaning out your filters and making sure nothing is blocking your outdoor unit.
“If you haven’t had your system serviced this spring, a good thing to do this weekend would be to wash your coil out and taking your garden hose and spraying out any dust or grass clippings that may have accumulated,” said Lane.
Lane said like most industries, they are experiencing shortages. Now that the summer heat is around the corner, it’s a good time to get your system looked at.
“That way if there’s a part that’s fixing to go out, maybe there’s time enough to go ahead and get that part on order before it goes out. That way, you’re not sitting without air conditioning,” said Lane.
May, June, July and August are when Lane said SafeAire gets most of its calls. Meaning demand for supplies goes up. Since supplies are limited, fixing a small issue could prevent a bigger problem later.
“If you feel like your system needs to be looked at, it’s best to go ahead and call and get that system serviced and checked out. Don’t wait for it to fail,” said Lane.
