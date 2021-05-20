Albany police make arrest in Hickory Lane homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has made an arrest in the May homicide of Malik Ford, 20, according to a Facebook post by the department.
APD said Munir Salim Flood, 18, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
The post states that Ford was shot in the head during an exchange of gunfire in the 500 block of Hickory Lane on May 13.
“Investigators with the Albany Gang Unit say they anticipate making more arrests as the investigation continues,” the post reads.
Flood has been booked into the Dougherty County Jail.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS to remain anonymous, or (229) 431-2100 to speak with an investigator.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.