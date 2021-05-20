Albany businesses enforce COVID-19 protocols despite CDC guidelines

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For many people around the world, readjusting to regular life after being vaccinated for COVID-19 has been difficult. The CDC released new guidelines for fully vaccinated people, saying that fully vaccinated people are not required to wear a mask.
Cut-ology barbershop owner Carlos Davis and City of Albany Transportation Director David Hamilton said they will still make people go through COVID-19 protocols-- even after the new CDC’s guidelines.
“Although I would love to service you, I have to make sure the well-being and health of my staff is protected at all costs,” said Davis.
Davis said he will still take temperatures when people come into his shop. He said the uncertainty of who’s vaccinated and who’s not lead him to this decision.
“Everybody’s going to say they’re vaccinated. It’s just part of it... you ask them ‘you vaccinated?’ they say ‘of course.’ I had one guy I asked was he... he said yeah, but I asked him which one you use, and he said ‘Jackson’s’. I said I never heard of that one” said Davis.
He also said it would make his job easier if people had some form of certification saying they’re vaccinated as they come into businesses.
Albany Transportation director David Hamilton said the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport will still make people wear masks.
“TSA has issued a mandate that goes through September of this year. So it’s a TSA requirement So we have to require people to wear a mask at the airport and on our transit buses” said Hamilton.
He said if people don’t follow those rules they will not be allowed to get on planes or transit buses.
Some of the community had mixed reactions to this. Family Insurance Agency agent Rick Muddridge said he would rather go to a business that doesn’t require these COVID-19 protocols.
“If it were a barbershop and if one was in close proximity I would go to one that didn’t require me to wear a mask. There are just certain situations that I think masks are silly” said Muddridge.
Samantha Jackson, a Medical assistant with Holistic Healthcare and Chiropractic, said she doesn’t have an issue with businesses still requiring these regulations.
“No, I would go ahead with the process and wear my mask and have my temperature taken, because it’s safer for everyone” said Jackson.
Texas government officials recently banned mask mandates and will fine businesses if they continue to require people to wear them.
