Volunteers help repair disabled veteran’s home in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Volunteers from Cascade Hills Church in Columbus and House of Heroes spruced up a disabled veteran’s home. The team worked on fascia boards and pressure washed the house and driveway.
They have also begun repainting the house.
The homeowner, Karl Koehler, who retired from Fort Benning in 1990 and served overseas in Germany, was present during the repairs. Although he did not want to speak on-camera, he says these repairs mean everything to him, especially since his wife is in the hospital.
“This is just one small part of the over-arching theme of reaching out, getting into our community and being that change we so desperately need in todays society,” said volunteer Travis Coley.
To date, House of Heroes has honored more than 1,100 veterans and their spouses with more than 26,000 volunteers giving over 200,000 hours.
