Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 14: Coronavirus in the courtroom

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB has launched Season 2 of the “Voices of COVID-19” podcast.
Host Krista Monk spoke with Greg Edwards, the district attorney for the Dougherty Judicial Circuit. The two discussed how the virus has backlogged cases, how his office is addressing the caseloads that continue to pile up and even the D.A.’s first interaction with COVID-19. So, just how many cases are still waiting to see their day in court?
Listen to the fourteenth episode of Season 2 below:
The podcast is also available wherever you get your podcasts.
If you would like to tell your story about how you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, you can send an email to podcast@walb.com.
Catch up on the first season HERE.
