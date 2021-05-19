Three injured after multiple vehicle collision

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department said three injuries have been reported after a multiple-vehicle wreck, at Cordele Highway and Doles Road.
Dougherty County Police Lt. Richard Roberts said about 1:15 Wednesday morning, a Jeep hit a car, which caused a tractor-trailer to hit another car.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was cut out of his truck and taken to the hospital.
Lt. Roberts said the other drivers had minor injuries.
Public Works and the Georgia Department of Transportation said that the left lane is open at this time. They said that both lanes should be open and all back to normal by Noon today.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will update you when we find out more.
