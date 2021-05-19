Summer-like heat and dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another variably cloudy day with a few pockets of light rain across SGA. Otherwise warm 80s and dry. Tonight gradual clearing with lows in the low 60s for a seasonably mild start Thursday.
Tomorrow an easterly breeze holds but with more sunshine the warming trend continues as highs top upper 80s low 90s the end of the wee.
Look for hotter temperatures through the weekend which brings an early taste of summer. Highs go from the mid 90s to 100 with lows low 60s to low 70s. The above average temperatures reach record breaking triple digit readings next week.
On average May is a very dry month and it remains virtually rain free the next 7 days.
