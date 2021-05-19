Ridgeland Correctional Institution sergeant arrested for distributing methamphetamine to an inmate

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A sergeant at the Ridgeland Correctional Institution has been fired and arrested for distributing methamphetamines and contraband to an inmate.
According to the South Carolina Department of Correction, 39-year-old Dana Fisher, of Savannah, has been charged with distribution of methamphetamines, providing contraband to an inmate and misconduct in office.
The news release from SCDC states her charges involve bringing in a bag of Blow Pop suckers that included suckers that field-tested positive for meth. A contraband officer at the institution noticed the candy and thought the wrappers looked as if they had been altered with glue. After investigating, some of the suckers tested positive for drugs.
Other bags of candy Fisher brought are being tested by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.
Fisher was fired after her arrest, according to SCDC.
