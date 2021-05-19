Georgia Southwestern’s ace pitcher goes pro

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern’s ace pitcher Tucker Smith is going pro. The Hurricane officially begins his professional baseball career, Saturday.
Smith has signed with the Houston Apollo’s in the American Association, one of baseball’s top independent leagues.
He’ll join the Apollos Friday to catch their game against Rail Cats then on Saturday he’s taking the mound as their starting pitcher.
Smith made his mark inside the Peach Belt Conference during his junior and senior seasons. Throwing a no-hitter against Claflin University and earning numerous awards like Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2019.
Now, he’s getting used to the new jerseys and the fact that he’s pro.
“I didn’t evens ay it. I got asked this weekend and I still said I play at GSW, that’s just what I’ve been accustomed to. It’s going to be a little while before I adjust to it. Just like when a new year rolls over and you still write last year’s. It may take a few, a few good outings, and then ‘Okay, I kind of understand where I’m at in my life now,’” said Smith.
Just three weeks after completing his senior season he looks to continuing throwing strikes, as early as Saturday.
Smith continued, ”I never knew I’d have this opportunity and where life is going to take me. I was fully prepared to go ahead and move on from baseball if needed, like I said I’d like to pitch as long as I can. So, it’s just something that is there for me now and something I’m going to ride out as long as I can.”
“It just means the world to me to have the opportunity that I’ve been given. This is a league where if I perform, I have a great opportunity to move on because of the level of competition that I’m facing. If I can pitch in that league then I feel like I’ll have a great opportunity to move on,” said Smith.
Smith staying sharp using the indoor facility GSW leading up to his debut as a professional baseball player this Saturday.
