Breezy the rest of the work week keeps our temperatures around 90. Clouds decrease in that period. Winds relax this weekend and the heat becomes unruly. Highs reach the middle 90s. Next week we begin the week with Record Breaking Heat. Highs will be near 100 and lows warm into the 70s. The Heat Wave begins Monday and most likely will last most of next week. There is no real chance of rain over this entire period.