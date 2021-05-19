Calling all artists: Albany business owners talk downtown’s importance for banner art contest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Calling all artists — the City of Albany is challenging artists to create a banner for downtown buildings.
The artists pick a historic building and design what they think it has the potential to be.
But what do downtown Albany business owners say should be the inspiration?
Christopher King, owner of Kingscorn, said small businesses are the life of downtown.
“If you want to go to the big box stores, it’s out by the mall, but most of the businesses downtown are locally-owned. They’re mom and pop shops and I think small businesses are the growth of America,” said King.
King said he chose downtown Albany because of the foot traffic. He said many planned events are located downtown, which helps with business.
“All the traffic that we have are mostly families coming from Turtle Park or RiverQuarium, so anything that’s family-oriented would be a great addition to downtown. Every business will benefit from other businesses being here,” said King.
Many people, King pointed out, come in his store asking for food they can walk around with.
“Chicken fingers, pizza or wings. They can walk to Turtle Park and have a picnic,” said King.
Businesses do well downtown not only because of location but because of the rustic environment, King said.
“Broken Heart Bakery, The Paisley Fig, they left the exterior as is and it just gives an old, rustic downtown look. I think any business would benefit just being in those areas,” said King.
Britney Wray, the owner of the Broken Heart Bakery, said there are all kinds of businesses that can be successful downtown.
“We could have so many aside from boutiques which we already see. Restaurants, more art galleries and thrift shops, like upscale thrifts shops, would be neat,” said Wray.
She said small businesses do well when they are clustered together.
“If you have a variety of small businesses in one shopping area, you create traffic for each other and the downtown aesthetic here is so wonderful. If it was built up, it really would thrive,” said Wray.
If you’re an artist and would like to design what you think downtown buildings could be, you can find information on how to get involved here.
