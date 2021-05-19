Americus Rotary Club awards public service leaders

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Rotary Club recently recognized four public servant leaders and awarded them the Rotary International “Service Above Self” National Medal of Honor.
Sgt. Chad Ciani of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. John Brown of the Americus Police Department, Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal Rick Bell of Sumter County Fire Rescue and Engineer Billy Jones of the Americus Fire and Emergency Services were all awarded the honor.
The Rotary Club of Americus said it was honored to award these men who believe that service above self matters.
