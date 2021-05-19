Albany stores see increase in meat prices

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’ve gone to the grocery store lately, you’ve probably noticed the big price increase on the meat you buy.
“It’s so high,” said Todd Whigham, the meat supervisor for Mike’s Country Store. “Three ninety-nine a pound, where that’s about $2 higher than what they were four or five weeks ago.”
Whigham has worked in the business for over a decade and said he’s seen prices change, but not as much as they have in the past year.
“Ribeye steaks, they’re like $16.99 a pound,” said Whigham. “When it’s slow, when it’s like this here, we quit ordering as much.”
The pandemic has played a major role in the uptick in prices and many businesses are bearing the brunt.
Whigham said they get their products from different places, but the price difference is evident across the board.
“Colorado beef in Atlanta, AG Warehouse, DLE, Green Poacher, we buy our chicken from out of Iron City,” explained Whigham.
As for the customers, they’ve noticed the difference.
“They get to fussing at us like we’re trying to go up on it, but once they learn and they go somewhere else and they see it’s everywhere, it comes out that it’s not just us, everywhere prices are going up,” said Whigham.
WALB spoke to customers but they did not want to go on camera.
One woman said she now limits some of the products she buys because of the costs.
