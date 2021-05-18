‘We kind of look out for each other’: Albany neighborhood speaks out about recent trespassing crime

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for the man caught on surveillance video.
The man walks up, pulls on the car door handle, finds it’s locked and walks away. APD has labeled this as criminal trespassing.
WALB News 10 spoke with people who live in a Northwest Albany neighborhood, including on Lady Marion Lane, about crime in the area.
People who live in this neighborhood said overall, it’s a safe place to live. Many residents wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.
“We kind of look out for each other. In the last two, three years, the area has just drastically changed with most of the houses going up for rental property and things like that. You can’t always control who the tenants are,” one neighborhood resident said.
Wishing to remain anonymous for her safety, the woman said she has been living in the area for seven years. She said she’s had similar instances happen to her at least five times. Each time, she noticed they had something in common.
“Typically, it follows a trend around Thanksgiving break, Christmas break and then the summer holidays. When kids are getting out (of school) is typically when I see more of it,” she said.
Many homeowners agree the area is very quiet, but they have seen more thefts in the last few years.
One man WALB spoke with said he’s lived on 12th Street for years, but because of recent crimes, he’s thinking of moving to a different state.
WALB News 10 noticed many of the homes in surrounding neighborhoods had surveillance — something that gives people peace of mind.
“Stay vigilant if you can afford a camera system. Get it because it does help. It’s worth the peace of mind and protecting your stuff,” the woman said.
She said she thinks to stop this kind of crime, it starts at home.
“Let’s instill work ethic, let’s instill some values and morals that prove there’s something way bigger out there than a life of crime and unfortunately, the streets are really powerful,” she said.
APD is still looking for the man in the surveillance video. If you have any information about his identity, call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS. Police said the man in the video is not connected with any other crimes at this time.
