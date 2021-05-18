Tiftarea Panthers end one drought as they return to the title game

CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - The championship trophy is in reach, with two more wins and its Tiftarea’s to claim. The Panthers are swinging for the fences are they try to secure their first title since 2014.
The postseason has thrown some challenges at Tiftarea.
The Panthers taking a game three win against Brookwood in the final four to secure their spot in the championship game. The close playoffs games have only given the Panthers an added edge, forcing them to find more ways to win tight games.
Sporting a 21-10 record Tiftarea enters their championship contest against a very evenly matched Pinewood Christian team.
Leading up to game one, coach Chance Benson told me it’s about having fun.
“It’s unreal the amount of mental capacity they have and mental toughness that they have. They never thought they were out of it, they always battle. No matter what the circumstance might be, losing a tough game, always come back and win game threes, the way we have this year. This is a very resilient group,” said Benson. “They know what they can do, they know what we’re capable of. Pinewood is a very good team, and we have our work cut out for us, but I like our chances against anybody if we play the way we’re capable of playing.”
Senior Catcher Brock Hammond added, “It’s awesome. It’s just a blessing to be here, after everything that happened last year, it’s just a really cool experience. Just get the little things right and keep your head straight and don’t get too excited about it and just play your game of baseball.”
The Panthers with another chance to bring the title back to Chula. The last championship, 2009.
