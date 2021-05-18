Staying dry as summer-like heat builds

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with a few areas of light rain along and east of I-75. Highs top mid-upper 80s this afternoon.
Into midweek strong south easterly flow continues with virtually more clouds than rainfall across SGA. A blocking weather pattern keeps rain west and high pressure dominating the southeast with a slim chance of rain. Other than spotty showers again tomorrow dry conditions prevail into next week.
If you’re a fan of summer heat get ready for the hottest period of the year so far. Temperatures will rise from the upper 80s to triple digit record breaking heat Monday and Tuesday. This extended dry spell continues through most of the week with no relief from Mother Nature.
Summer officially begins Sunday June 20 @11:32 pm.
