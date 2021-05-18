SGTC law enforcement scholarship awarded

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia Technical College student was recently named the recipient of the Smallwood-Sondron Law Enforcement Academy Scholarship.
Americus native Matthew Perrine is currently part of the college’s Law Enforcement Academy Class 21-01 training.
Upon graduating, Perrine will be joining the Americus Police Department.
The scholarship was created in memory of Peach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Patrick Sondron and Daryl Smallwood. The two deputies died in the line of duty in November 2016.
In receiving the scholarship, Perrine said he hopes he can make both deputies proud through his service in law enforcement.
