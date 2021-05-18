Savannah funeral home legacy gets historical marker

Maj. William Royall opened the Royall Undertaking Company following the 1876 yellow fever epidemic. His work transformed the funeral business in Georgia by training Black morticians to work in the industry. In 1955, Frank and Frenchye Bynes purchased the business that would later play a role in the Civil Rights Movement as the site of meetings with Civil Rights icons like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and W. W. Law, among others.