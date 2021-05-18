Lee County’s Smith Pinson continuing his baseball career at the collegiate stage

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - From the gridiron to the mound, Lee County’s Smith Pinson threw strikes year-round.
Now the Trojan is taking his talents to the collegiate stage.
Pinson is heading north of Atlanta to join the Kennesaw State Owls. He only spent two seasons with Lee County, but Coach Brian Trivette said his impact was immediate.
During Pinson’s senior season with the Trojans, he struck out 72 batters in 55 2/3 innings pitched. Only allowing 12 walks.
And he was just as dominant in the batter’s box, helping the Trojans reach the second round of the state playoffs.
Now it’s time to join the Owls, where he looks to find his wings on the mound.
”It’s just been great to be here with all my friends, family, and coaches who have helped along the way and I’m excited to go. Kennesaw is just a great baseball school. It’s here, close to family can all get there. Going up there on a visit, I just fell in love with it. It’s a great place to be,” said Pinson.
Trivette added, “It’s always exciting and especially for someone who’s meant so much to our program the last two years. We’re thrilled for him and wish him the best and we know he’s going to do good things.”
Pinson will join the Owls in the fall.
