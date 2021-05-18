3 indicted in death of Albany man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men have been indicted for murder in the shooting death of an Albany man who was chasing people he believed had broken into a family car. Prosecutors said they did it as part of gang crimes.
Travoski “Shooter” Shealy, Emanuel Hill and Dequawn “Quan” Coleman were all named in a 14 count indictment.
Felony and malice murder and street gang terrorism were among the charges the men were indicted on.
Prosecutors said they shot and killed Jaime Maccou, 30, on July 13, 2020.
Prosecutors said Maccou was chasing suspects he believed had broken into a family car when he was shot.
According to prosecutors, the three broke into cars and stole guns as part of the Perk Gang, which is known as the Sex, Money, Murder Bloods.
Prosecutors said Coleman, while a student at Dougherty County’s Regional Achievement Center, as part of gang activity, brought a gun on the bus to school and threatened other students.
There is no word yet when their trial could be scheduled.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.