‘I’m learning how to cope every day’: Janiyah Brooks’ father speaks on second anniversary of her death

‘I’m learning how to cope every day’: Janiyah Brooks’ father speaks on second anniversary of her death
Janiyah Brooks died on May 18, 2019. (Source: WALB)
By Molly Godley | May 18, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 7:13 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been two years since Janiyah Brooks’ death.

About the Janiyah Brooks Case:

Janiyah was a 3-year-old girl who died of severe injuries from child abuse. Gregory Parker and Crystal Brooks, Janiyah’s mother, were charged in connection to the toddler’s death. Parker is Crystal’s boyfriend. Now, the state is seeking the death penalty against Parker.

[ The Janiyah Brooks Case: A timeline of events ]

Daryl Faison, Janiyah’s father, said his family is doing okay, but they are having a hard time dealing with her death.
Daryl Faison, Janiyah’s father, said his family is doing okay, but they are having a hard time dealing with her death. (Source: WALB)

Daryl Faison, Janiyah’s father, said his family is doing okay, but they are having a hard time dealing with her death.

“I’m learning how to cope every day. It’s still a task. It’s kind of hard,” said Faison.

Faison said Janiyah was always full of joy and his favorite thing about her was her smile.

Remembering her every day, Faison said he has his way of speaking with her.

“I have a pillow and a blanket that I look at of her every day before I go to work. You know, I just kind of tell her to look over us all every day,” said Faison.

Faison said he has two daughters. One is 3-years-old and the other 3-months-old — both help him get through life.

Not only has his family been a support system, but Faison said people from different communities have been helpful.

“Let everybody know that I appreciate the prayers and the phone calls,” Janiyah’s father said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.